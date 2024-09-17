4 . Influence on literature

Lord Byron is beloved by Romantic poetry enthusiasts worldwide. His famous works are studied in many schools and universities. Although he was born in London, he is fondly remembered for his connection to Ashfield. Lord Byron is buried at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Hucknall. Lord Byron was a regular visitor at Annesley Hall and Annesley Old Church. Views of Annesley Park can be seen from nearby Diadem Hill – the assumed location of Byron’s poem, The Dream. Annesley is described by Byron as: “Where my thoughtless childhood stray’d…” and was an inspiration for much of his work. Find out more at: discoverashfield.co.uk/stories/lord-byron Photo: Ashfield District Council