News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Pubs in Mansfield with a five star food hygiene rating

We have compiled a list of pubs in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given a five star hygiene rating.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:55 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 15:56 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.

Information correct as at March 21, 2023.

The Devonshire Arms on Rectory Road, Upper Langwith, Mansfield. Last inspected on April 14, 2022.

1. The Devonshire Arms

The Devonshire Arms on Rectory Road, Upper Langwith, Mansfield. Last inspected on April 14, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Golden Eagle on Oakleaf Close, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Mansfield. Last inspected on August 26, 2021.

2. The Golden Eagle

The Golden Eagle on Oakleaf Close, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Mansfield. Last inspected on August 26, 2021. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Gate Inn on King Edward Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on July 6, 2021.

3. The Gate Inn

The Gate Inn on King Edward Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on July 6, 2021. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The New Victoria Inn on Acreage Lane, Shirebrook. Last inspected on March 14, 2022.

4. The New Victoria Inn

The New Victoria Inn on Acreage Lane, Shirebrook. Last inspected on March 14, 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
PubsMansfieldFood Standards Agency