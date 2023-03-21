We have compiled a list of pubs in Mansfield, and the surrounding area, which have been given a five star hygiene rating.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

These are establishments in Mansfield listed on the Food Standards Agency website as being given a 'five' rating at the last inspection.

Information correct as at March 21, 2023.

1 . The Devonshire Arms The Devonshire Arms on Rectory Road, Upper Langwith, Mansfield. Last inspected on April 14, 2022.

2 . The Golden Eagle The Golden Eagle on Oakleaf Close, Sherwood Oaks Business Park, Mansfield. Last inspected on August 26, 2021.

3 . The Gate Inn The Gate Inn on King Edward Street, Shirebrook. Last inspected on July 6, 2021.

4 . The New Victoria Inn The New Victoria Inn on Acreage Lane, Shirebrook. Last inspected on March 14, 2022.