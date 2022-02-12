People’s Postcode Lottery: This lucky Kirkby street has won today’s daily prize

Lucky residents living in Seagrave Avenue have won up to £3,000.

The NG17 9AW postcode is one of 20 to win the daily lottery and players with one ticket have scooped £1,000.

Those playing with two tickets have picked up £2,000, while those with three tickets have won the maximum £3,000.

Seagrave Avenue in Kirkby has enjoyed People's Postcode Lottery success. Picture from Google Street View.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £10 per month to play.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.