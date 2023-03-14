The industrial action, which is being led by the BMA, is set to end at 7am on Thursday, March 16.

Health and care organisations in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire are working together to mitigate the impact of this industrial action being taken by junior doctors and are continuing to ask residents to do their bit to help as well.

Dave Briggs, medical director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We are working together to make sure that critical services continue and our priority is to keep people safe.

Hospitals and other health and care services continue to be very busy during the strike action by the British Medical Association (BMA).

“I want to ask the public to please help during this challenging time by only calling 999 or attending A&E in a genuine emergency.

"There are other services available, including our Urgent Treatment Centres and NHS111, GPs and pharmacies, so please choose the right service for your needs.”

Dr David Selwyn, medical director at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “We are doing all we can to keep essential urgent and emergency services running so that patients can continue to access the vital medical attention they need.

“We saw higher numbers than usual attending our Emergency Department and Urgent Treatment Centres on the first day of industrial action yesterday, which was actually our second-busiest day of 2023 so far.

“And while your NHS is here to see you safely throughout this industrial action, there are significantly fewer doctors to call upon – which means it could take longer for patients with less urgent concerns to be seen.

"That’s why we need the public’s help to ensure our hardworking teams can continue to focus on those patients who need our care most. Please choose the right service for your needs and continue to attend your appointments as planned, unless we contact you to rearrange.”

Only call 999 or attend A&E departments for serious accidents and for genuine emergencies.

If you are unsure where you should go, NHS 111 can help, this will make sure you are seen in the right place and by the right person.