Your help is needed to find goat Seth who has gone missing in Huthwaite

A five-year-old goat which has gone missing in Huthwaite is now being treated as stolen.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:48 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 12:00 GMT

Seth is a pet goat and has been missing from his enclosure since Friday, March 10 – and it is now thought that he may have been stolen.

Lisa Dean, from Beauty’s Legacy, said: "There’s been no sightings at all. The lead rope at the small holding that holds the gates together has been taken as well, so we think someone possibly took him.

“The police are aware and we’re waiting for a crime reference.

Seth, a five-year-old goat, has gone missing in the Huthwaite and Brierley area
“He’s a lovely boy and friendly with everyone. He’s very vocal as well so if we out in the woods you would be able to hear him.

"We’re asking people in the Huthwaite and Brierley Forest area to keep a look out for him and if people can check their Ring doorbells, CCTV, for any clues or ideas of where he might be.

“If anyone has any information they can ring the charity or the police.”

Sophie Lee, Seth’s owner, said: “I noticed he was missing on Friday morning. We’d had quite heavy snow overnight on Thursday.

“I did look for tracks but have lots of foxes and the tracks had been snowed over so I couldn’t see a great deal of anything in the snow.

“I took the food out on Friday morning and I didn’t think anything of it that he wasn’t there. I just thought he’d be back for his dinner.

“But then I started to panic when he didn’t come back and then Saturday morning we started to think we needed to have a search.

“We put out an appeal on Facebook, we got in touch with Drone for Home and they came out on Saturday evening and we’ve walked around, a lot.

“No-one has seen anything. We’ve been to all the surrounding land owners and asked them to keep an eye out.

“We’re getting really worried now. I was hoping he would just find his way back but he’s not done that.”

If anyone has seen Seth or has any information that might help find him you can call Beauty’s Legacy on 07866 026343 or call the police on 101.