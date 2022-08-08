Franchino Renda, 72, of Earls Barton in Northampton, who regularly visits Ashfield, was fined last month at the Forest Road retail car park in Sutton.

Franchino said: "You are allowed up to two hours but you can't leave the site.”The parking areas designated are Angling Direct, Papa John's Pizzas and Little Deserts which are situated in Forest Street – nowhere near the site.”So, tell me how you can't leave the site to visit any one of those three shops."I spoke to people who had fines and just paid them as they were terrified.”It clearly states on the signs that you are allowed two hours providing that you do not leave the site.”There is a big scam here.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Franchi is outraged by the car park fining process in the Forest Road retail park.

Franchino said: ”I went to Halfords, the only shop on the site and asked how anyone knows where people are going."I was told that there is a guy who follows people into the shops. I do not believe it.”It is easy money for the owners.”

Citizens Advice Ashfield are aware of residents who have been subject to similar fines.Julie Winterton, Advice Session Supervisor, said: “We have seen a few people lately with issues relating to car parking in Sutton – mainly The Broad Centre, Sutton, where terms of parking have changed recently.”We have also seen a spate of people coming to us with historic Parking Charge Notice debt collection where County Court Judgements have been applied for.”We have seen some from the Forest Road site.”These are usually people who parked there then went off site.”You can see from the images of the signage the terms of parking at the Forest Road site state the driver must remain on the site for the entire period of parking.

“While the charges start at £60 if paid promptly, which is pretty average, charges can become very high if ignored and court costs are added.

“For some reason the myth that you can ignore these charges still persists.”We are often contacted by people who have ignored charges and ended up with huge debts and County Court Judgements.”

Photo of a parking notice at Forest Road retail car park, Sutton.

The owners of Forest Road retail car park have been approached to comment.