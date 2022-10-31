Ashfield District Council, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have teamed up to carry out joint patrols to prevent incidents and keep the public safe.

The operation aims to prevent and disrupt incidents of anti-social behaviour before they take place with early intervention, education and, where needed, enforcement action against those who commit offences.

As Halloween is upon us, the teams will be visiting shops and off licenses throughout Ashfield, advising shopkeepers against serving eggs and flour to under 16s, to cut down anti-social behaviour.

Authorities are teaming up to keep people safe during the fireworks season.

Officers will also be reminding shops about the requirements to check for ID for young people buying alcohol.

Council Community Protection Officers will be carrying out proactive patrols with Nottinghamshire Police Officers all this week in targeted locations around the district.

Robert Docherty, director of place and communities at Ashfield District Council, said: “The Halloween and Bonfire season brings joy to residents across the district but we know that it also brings with it anti-social behaviour.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe, whether they are celebrating Halloween and Bonfire Night or not.

“It is more important than ever for authorities to work together to create a secure environment for residents to enjoy.