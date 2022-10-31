The spooky characters are being displayed outside a home in Windmill Close, Sutton.

The life-size figures, depicting Sally and Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas, can be seen outside the home in Windmill Close.

The models have been hand-crafted from scratch by resident Brian Smith, who lives in the home with his partner Joanne Hardy.

Since creating the characters, curious residents from across the area have flocked to Windmill Close to admire the impressive display.