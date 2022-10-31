Sutton couple's handmade Halloween characters are scarily impressive
A display of terrifyingly realistic Halloween decorations have been admired by many passers-by in a Sutton street.
By Lucy Roberts
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The life-size figures, depicting Sally and Jack Skellington from Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas, can be seen outside the home in Windmill Close.
The models have been hand-crafted from scratch by resident Brian Smith, who lives in the home with his partner Joanne Hardy.
Since creating the characters, curious residents from across the area have flocked to Windmill Close to admire the impressive display.