Patients should ask 'is it urgent' before attending A&E says Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust

Attendances in A&E at Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust hospitals, including King’s Mill, and Mansfield Community, have been similar to the numbers the Trust would usually expect in November.

So the Trust is asking patients to consider whether A&E really is the right place for their condition, particularly if they have an issue that has already waited during the working day. If people do need A&E then the message is not to wait until the evening when services are busier, but to come as early as you are able to get treated.

They are asking people to only come to A&E if their illness or injury is life or limb threatening or if it needs immediate treatment.

A&E departments, including King's Mill Hospital, have seen a surge over the last few weeks in the evenings

For anything else the recommendation is to use 111 online who will direct patients to the right place or book them an appropriate appointment, including slots in A&E or with dentists.

Patients can also visit walk-in centres, make an appointment with their GP or see a pharmacist.

Julie Hogg, chief nurse at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, said: “If you have an illness which isn’t acute and which doesn’t need looking at immediately, then our accident and emergency department isn’t the right place for you to be.

"We will treat anyone who needs us, but we treat patients in order of clinical need, so those with more minor ailments can be waiting a very long time.

“If you do need us then please come as soon as you feel poorly or you need our help. Don’t put it off during the day and then find yourself waiting on an evening, during our busiest times.

“We also have to consider social distancing in our hospitals and patients need to come to us alone, so the wait can feel long and frustrating.

“If you’re unsure then 111 online can help patients to find the right care, particularly out of hours.”