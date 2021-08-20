The new indoor market, named Moor Market after its location on the pedestrianised area of Low Moor Road, is located in three former vacant retail units.

The market will offer an open plan indoor trading area for seven market stalls and a new cafe and the vision is to attract artisan food, creative and craft traders to sit alongside the café offering fresh barista made coffee.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said “The Moor Market will provide an opportunity for traders who are looking to start their business, or established traders that are looking to expand in a friendly, distinctive space.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Trevor Middleton, Ashfield District Council town centres and markets manager, Katie Mills, project manager and Nick Drury, site manager

"This is the first of many projects that will be delivered with the Towns Fund and Future High Streets fund and will bring a new shopping experience to Kirkby.

“If you have a business that you think could be part of the new indoor market please get in touch. This is a great opportunity to be part of an exciting development right in the centre of Kirkby.”

If you have a business that could be a part of the new Kirkby indoor market you can email [email protected] or call 01623 551385.