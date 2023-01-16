It is a year since Mr Munchies opened its doors on Low Moor Road, so owner Bradley Mower marked the occasion with activities, giveaways and discounts.

As well as free, professional face-painting and birthday balloons, Mr Munchies also offered a free slice of Mr Munchies’ birthday cake and 20 per cent off all the shop’s American stock, such as sweets, candy and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Bradley’s way of thanking his customers, who have helped the shop enjoy the sweet taste success during its first year.

Bradley Mower celebrates the first anniversary of Mr Munchies with wife Rebecca and daughters Chloe, left, and Lillie.

“Business has gone really well,” said Bradley, aged 37, who lives in Shirebrook. “Far better than I expected.

“We have had loads of local support but also customers from places such as Derby, Chesterfield and Newark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have 14,000 followers on TikTok, where we have had more than 37,000 likes.”

The icing on the cake has been a five-star food hygiene certificate, equating to a ‘very good’ rating, from Ashfield Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley said: “We offer a modern, clean and friendly place to visit, and all our products are high quality.

Of those products, there has been a great appetite for his pick ’n’ mix offerings, modern sweets and American goodies. But waffles, home-made milkshakes, iced coffee, biscuits, slushy and doughnuts are also on the Mr Munchies menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shop, which runs an online delivery service too, is a family affair with Bradley’s wife, Rebecca, 36, and daughters, Lillie, 14, and 12-year-old Chloe, helping out when necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is his brainchild, which he ploughed his savings into after mental health issues forced him to leave his previous job as a salesman.

Not only has Mr Munchies proved financially viable, it has also “helped massively” with Bradley’s mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has saved me,” he admits. “I had reached my lowest ebb and I still have a few bad days. But the shop has given me something to get up for in the morning.

“I have met new friends and have even helped customers who have come into the shop and opened up about their own mental health issues. We’ve had a cuppa and a chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad