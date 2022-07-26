Parks in Ollerton and Clipstone win Green Flag Award for another year running

The two parks are among four in the Newark and Sherwood district.

Coun Roger Jackson, portfolio holder for Cleaner, Safer, Greener at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “Retaining this internationally recognised award for quality parks and green spaces is a fantastic achievement and a true testament to the hard work and commitment that goes into maintaining these spaces around our district.

“All those involved from Park Rangers, Street Scene staff, our Corporate Property team and site managers to the incredible groups of Friends and volunteers are all responsible for this achievement and play a vital role in the continuing preservation of our green spaces that we all love to enjoy.”

Vicar Water Country Park, and Sherwood Heath Cockglode and Rotary Woods are included in the UK winners of the Green Flag Award for another year running

Paul Todd, Keep Britain Tidy’s accreditation manager, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these four parks and green spaces worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“Newark Castle Gardens, Sconce and Devon Park, Sherwood Heath Cockglode and Rotary Woods, and Vicar Water Country Park are vital green spaces for the community in Newark and Sherwood.

"This award is testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers, who do so much to ensure that it maintains the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”