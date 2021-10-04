Respectful Care, one of the leading home care providers in Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, enrolled its regional training manager, Adam Clements, 29, in an intensive training programme dedicated to assisting those living with Parkinson’s Disease.

Helping care staff understand the day-to-day challenges of people living with Parkinson’s Disease, the course highlighted the importance of delivering tailored care and the best methods for helping with tasks such as eating, drinking and mobility, all of which are more difficult with a Parkinson's diagnosis.

Furthermore, the course highlighted the importance of enabling people living with Parkinson's Disease to feel safe and comfortable at home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regional training manager, Adam Clements

Discussing his reasons for undertaking the training, Adam said: “Parkinson's Disease is one of the health conditions that we have had a lot of feedback from staff on in the past.

"Our care staff have been passionate to learn more about this condition with an overriding desire to develop, and this course has given exactly that.

"I was astonished to learn just how many people in the UK are affected by Parkinson’s Disease, one in 500. I also discovered that a lot more younger people are being affected. I was taken aback by the numbers as the condition is a lot more prevalent than I had thought originally."

"At Respectful Care, we look after several clients living with Parkinson’s Disease. We, as a team, must be well informed to ensure we are providing high quality and person-centred care to customers living with the condition.

"As we also offer training and advice to family and friends of clients living with specific health conditions, our improved knowledge can be used to enhance this further so that everyone feels adequately supported.”

As an accredited trainer, Adam can now deliver the course to colleagues across the Respectful Care group.