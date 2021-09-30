The industry-recognised Level 1 qualification in Customer Service has been designed in conjunction with the retail store.

It guarantees candidates who successfully complete the course, with an interview for vacancies at the Tesco stores in Mansfield both Oak Tree Lane and Chesterfield Road South, or at the New Ollerton or Worksop stores.

Delivered over five days, beginning on Monday, October 11, at the college’s Derby Road campus, the programme will incorporate learning employability and customer service skills along with an introduction to retail principles, personal behaviour techniques for success, how to succeed with CV writing and interview skills, as well as the opportunity to hear from a guest speaker.

West Nottinghamshire College course will create career opportunities

Following the course, a 16-hour period of work placement will be provided for candidates at the Tesco store of their choice in Mansfield, New Ollerton or Worksop.

Adult and community learning manager, Peter Rowley, said: “This is a brilliant way for individuals wanting to find that route into a rewarding career in retail. This week-long course will provide students with those all-important first skills needed when working in customer service."

For those wishing to apply for the week-long programme, they should contact Jane Jones at [email protected] and visit www.wnc.ac.uk/tesco