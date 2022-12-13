Parking restrictions to be introduced near King’s Mill Reservoir after complaints from residents

Nottinghamshire County Council will now introduce double yellow lines along King’s Mill Lane and at junctions of Millersdale Avenue, Featherstone Close and Randol Close following an increase in complaints from residents about parking obstructing visibility and movement in the area.

Parking issues have increased following the reintroduction of parking charges at King’s Mill Reservoir’s car park, and the county council will also change existing parking bays on King’s Mill Lane to restricted parking from Monday to Saturday between 8am and 6pm.

Restricted parking bays will allow visitors to access the reservoir to park for two hours and will allow any residents without off street parking to use the area in the evening.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE, cabinet member for Transport and Environment at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “This is great news for residents, who have told us that obstructive parking in their area is affecting other vehicles and pedestrians.

“Our public consultation showed that there was strong support for the parking restrictions around the junctions of Millersdale Avenue, Featherstone Close and Randol Close but that some residents were concerned about the loss of off-street parking bays.

“The majority of properties on King’s Mill Lane have off-street parking and so the area is unlikely to be considered for a residents parking scheme, however in response to this concern, we have reduced the length of time that the parking bay restrictions will be in place to make sure that there is parking provision should any residents need to use this.

“There are a number of garages which require access and so we will fund an advisory H bar marking to highlight that access should be maintained for these garages.

“Overall this is a positive for local people who have been affected by obstructive parking in recent months.

“We ask that motorists always consider how their parking will affect other road users, including emergency vehicles who may not be able to attend an emergency if parking causes an obstruction.