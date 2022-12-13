Hundreds of pounds raised at charity car wash for young Rainworth girl battling cancer

The team, which washed more than 30 cars, raised a total of £610 to donate towards a fundraiser which has been set up to help Lexi-May Pearce, ten, who has been battling Wilms’ tumour, a type of kidney cancer, since 2019.

The money raised hopes to send her on her dream holiday to Walt Disney World, Florida.

Lexi-May has undergone multiple surgeries and chemotherapy, but heartbreakingly this treatment has not had the results that were initially hoped for.

Henry Percival and David Clarke

A.W. Lymn first became aware of Lexi-May and her condition via David Clarke, funeral director at the A.W. Lymn Mansfield branch.

David, whose partner works alongside Lexi-May's mother, felt moved to help and organised a car wash fundraiser at the Rainworth branch.

The Lexi-May fund has had overwhelming support from local businesses and residents with all fundraising efforts combined smashing the £8,000 target.

Lexi-May got the chance to help out at the car wash

David said: “The car wash was a fantastic way to raise money for such a worthwhile cause and we’re delighted to know that we played a part in raising such a substantial amount of money.

"It was wonderful to see the community, and A.W. Lymn Family, coming out to show support with smiles all around.

"A personal favourite moment of mine was when the lovely Lexi-May and her brother Dillan came down to get stuck in and jet down some vehicles with the team.

"They both did a fantastic job.”

Following the fundraiser, Ben Percival, who works in marketing and PR at A.W. Lymn, gifted Lexi-May with a cheque for £610.

Alongside this, Lexi-May was also gifted a golden ticket from UPS, who have also been raising money, to give her a free tour around a plane at East Midlands airport.