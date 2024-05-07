Parents tell Ofsted that Mansfield school 'has made a huge difference to our lives'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The comment was made during feedback received by the education watchdog as inspectors reviewed the R.E.A.L. School on Woodhouse Road, which teaches 80 youngsters, aged seven to 19.
The school is one of four in the East Midlands run by R.E.A.L. Education Ltd, also based in Mansfield, which provide pupils with a fresh start to their education.
Established in 2008, R.E.A.L. stands for Re-thinking Engagement and Approaches to Learning and helps youngsters who, according to Ofsted, may “have had a tough time in previous schools or have been absent for school for prolonged periods”.
In handing the Mansfield school a rating of ‘Good’, the Ofsted inspectors reported that “pupils appreciate the support they receive to re-engage in their learning”. While parents and carers were “full of praise for the school”.
The report went on: "The school wants the best for pupils. Staff spend time getting to know them as individuals, and take into account their strengths and interests.
"Over time, the school patiently supports pupils to improve their self-esteem and change their attitudes to a ‘can do’ narrative.
"Staff have a positive rapport with pupils. They are well trained to spot when pupils are feeling anxious or unhappy. This helps to establish a calm learning environment, and pupils trust the adults who support them.
"One pupil said: ‘Everyone understands me. I am accepted here.’”
In a message on the school’s website, head teacher Kirsten Gibson spoke of her pride at the Ofsted inspectors’ verdict.
She said: "It is our fourth ‘Good’ rating in succession and highlights how our vision of ‘every child has a future’ is evident throughout the school.”
The report found that the school’s curriculum is ambitious and “designed specifically to meet the diverse needs of pupils”. They all studied the core subjects, but additional ones depended on their interests.
"Central to the work of the school” was “preparing pupils for their next stage and for adult life”, and broadening their horizons.
An area highlighted for improvement was the school’s teaching of reading and phonics. But staff told inspectors they were “proud to work at the school”, with one saying: “It is a privilege to support pupils back into education”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.