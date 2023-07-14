Parents and carers of students at Meden School have been emailed about the change in uniform policy from September.

The Nova Education Trust, which runs the school, said the move was about “simplifying” the policy..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trust spokeswoman said: “Ahead of the summer break, when many parents and carers buy new uniforms, we have simplified the uniform policy for September 2023.

The entrance of Meden School, on Burns Lane, Warsop.

“These changes will ensure consistency through a simplified menu of options. This change will support parents and carers with a simplified choice of garments, that are cost-effective, and readily available.”

She said skirts, alongside shorts, do not feature as part of the new, simplified, “cost-conscious” – and “non-negotiable” – uniform policy.

Following concerns about the pupils in hot weather, particularly following the recent warm spell the country has enjoyed, the spokeswoman said dress codes may be “relaxed” at such times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “During periods of hot weather, which may affect classroom temperatures adversely, the school provides a range of reasonable adjustments which may include the installation of additional ventilation systems, curtailing of heat generating activities, or the relaxation of dress codes. This pragmatic approach will continue, thereby ensuring the health, safety and comfort of pupils during weather extremes.”

The uniform changes have not been universally welcomed.

Ellie Pinnick, posting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – said: “Not allowing someone to wear a skirt or shorts in summer is ridiculous.”

Leigh Chadburn said: “My daughter only wears a skirt as she is on the autistic spectrum.

“I went into school as i t was said her skirt was too short. One teacher said they would turn a blind eye as long as she goes to school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then the next day, the teacher pulled her up and tried to make her wear a used school skirt.”

And the parent said her eldest daughter struggles with body image, impacting her choice to avoid trousers.

She said: “My child's mental health is my priority. Making this change is much bigger for a lot of children than just not liking trousers.

“I absolutely do not agree with the uniform change.

“They have not approached parents or pupils about this. It is a huge issue that needs to be addressed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Krystle Dawn said: “I don’t see how it helps with being cost-effective when skirts are cheaper.”

Despite the majority of responses opposing the changes, Keeleigh Craythorne “agreed” with the move.

Parents with concerns about the changes have been urged to contact the school.

The trust spokeswoman said: “Meden School uses expectation cards to remind pupils of the non-negotiables of the school. The wearing of uniform is one of those non-negotiables and so there is no change in this regard for next academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad