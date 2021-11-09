Those with children living in Nottinghamshire can apply for their child’s first school (reception) or transfer from infant (year 2) to a junior/primary (year 3) school place from now until January 15, 2022.

And Nottinghamshire County Council is encouraging parents to make sure they understand how school applications are considered, and whether their child would have a good chance of being offered a place at one of their preferred schools, before submitting their applications.

For the best chance of being offered a school they are happy with, parents are strongly advised to use all four of their school preferences and make sure they have submitted their application by the deadline of January 15.

It's time to start applying for your child's school place

Applications received after the closing date, including changes of preference, are considered late, and will be processed after all on-time applications.

For parents who are applying for the first time, the council’s best advice for a strong application is to list four schools and make sure to include schools where the child would meet higher criteria. Doing so will give parents the best chance of getting their child into a school they are happy with.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of the county council’s Children and Young People’s Committee, said: “It is important that all parents are aware they must make an application, even if their child is already attending a nursery.

“Children do not automatically transfer from nursery to full-time school, or from infant school to a junior or primary school.

“If it is your first child who is starting in reception, we want to make sure that you have all the information you need to make an informed decision which will give you the best chance of getting your child into your preferred school."

The council’s website www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions has information to help with the application process.