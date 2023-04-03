Paralympic champion Ollie Hynd becomes swimming teacher in Mansfield to inspire next generation

Now retired from competitive swimming, Ollie, aged 28, was keen to give something back to a sport and his local community.

The multiple major championship medallist recently passed his swim teacher qualification and has begun teaching at both Water Meadows Leisure Complex and the Rebecca Adlington Leisure Centre.

“This sport has offered me so many opportunities and it was really important for me to give something back,” Ollie said.

Ollie Hynd MBE is now a swimming teacher at two leisure centres in Mansfield.

“It may sound a bit cheesy, but swim teachers really can change people’s lives.

“A child’s first experience in the pool can shape their relationship with the water.

“So, if we can make those opening moments positive – they’re much more likely to become confident in that environment.”

Ollie lives with neuromuscular myopathy, a condition which causes muscle problems, such as stiffness or weakness.

Ollie Hynd celebrating on the podium at the medal ceremony for Men's 200m Individual Medley at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

This condition affected the way he learned to swim initially, which gives him added empathy towards learners who may need an individual approach to learning.

He said: “I know only too well that people learn in different ways.

“I think you’ve got to be passionate and enthusiastic to be successful because that enthusiasm can be contagious and spread to the people you’re teaching.

“If they see you having fun in teaching, they’re more likely to follow suit in their learning.”

Ollie is part of a long line of successful swimmers from Mansfield – from Rebecca Adlington, to Charlotte Henshaw, to Ollie’s own brother Sam, who himself won a Paralympic gold in 2008.

“There’s something special about swimming in Mansfield,” Ollie said.

“We’ve got fantastic facilities and a clear pathway to local swim clubs, so, whether you want to be a world champion, Paralympic champion or you just want to learn an essential life skill – getting in the pool is the first step.”

Jack Garner, contract manager for More Leisure Community Trust, which operates the centres with Serco Leisure, said: “It’s a thrill for us to have someone like Ollie as one of our swim teachers.

