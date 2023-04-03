Hundreds of excited children flocked to Mansfield town centre this weekend to enjoy a truly super and magical day.

The Superheroes and Princesses event returned for its second year on Saturday, April 1, giving children the chance to meet their favourite characters and be transported into a magical land of make-believe.

Youngsters were encouraged to show up wearing their own favourite costumes and particpate in a range of exciting activities and games throughout the day.

This year, the event even offered a magical Cinderella carriage for all the little princes and princesses to have their photo taken in.

Every child who attended Saturday’s event picked up a free superhero or princess selection of goodies, including LED floral headdresses, princess bands and bubbles or a superhero mask, wristband and window-crawling action man.

The popular event was organised by the Mansfield BID and supported by Nexus People.

Can you spot your little ones in any of our photos?

1 . Superhero and Princess Day The magical event was held in Mansfield Market Place on Saturday, April 1. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Real heroes Lewis and Layla-Grace Thompson dressed up as their favourite characters. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Pretty in pink Freyja Foulstone shows off her flowing pink cape. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Ready for action Four-year-old Eden rides in to save the day on his horse. Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales