Princesses paraded around and entertained children in the market place on Saturday.

PICTURES: Superheroes and princesses delight kids as magical Mansfield event returns

Hundreds of excited children flocked to Mansfield town centre this weekend to enjoy a truly super and magical day.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:05 BST

The Superheroes and Princesses event returned for its second year on Saturday, April 1, giving children the chance to meet their favourite characters and be transported into a magical land of make-believe.

Youngsters were encouraged to show up wearing their own favourite costumes and particpate in a range of exciting activities and games throughout the day.

This year, the event even offered a magical Cinderella carriage for all the little princes and princesses to have their photo taken in.

Every child who attended Saturday’s event picked up a free superhero or princess selection of goodies, including LED floral headdresses, princess bands and bubbles or a superhero mask, wristband and window-crawling action man.

The popular event was organised by the Mansfield BID and supported by Nexus People.

Can you spot your little ones in any of our photos?

The magical event was held in Mansfield Market Place on Saturday, April 1.

1. Superhero and Princess Day

The magical event was held in Mansfield Market Place on Saturday, April 1. Photo: jason chadwick

Lewis and Layla-Grace Thompson dressed up as their favourite characters.

2. Real heroes

Lewis and Layla-Grace Thompson dressed up as their favourite characters. Photo: jason chadwick

Freyja Foulstone shows off her flowing pink cape.

3. Pretty in pink

Freyja Foulstone shows off her flowing pink cape. Photo: jason chadwick

Four-year-old Eden rides in to save the day on his horse.

4. Ready for action

Four-year-old Eden rides in to save the day on his horse. Photo: jason chadwick

