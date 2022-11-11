Papplewick Pumping Station is new Nottinghamshire addition to annual Heritage at Risk list

The register gives an annual snapshot of the critical health of England’s most valued historic places and those most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Papplewick Pumping Station makes its first appearance on the list this year.

Built between 1882 and1886, the station provided clean water to Nottingham until it was decommissioned in 1969.

Papplewick Pumping Station has been added to Heritage England's Heritage at Risk register this year

It is the only pumping station in England to have retained all its original features, including machinery and the reservoir.

The site is a scheduled monument and registered park and garden and also home to several buildings, including the Grade II-listed steam-powered engine house and boiler house.

It has been added to the register this year as areas have suffered age-related deterioration, including the boiler house’s chimney, the engine house porch and boundary walls flanking the entrance.

Louise Brennan from Historic England said: “It is central to Historic England’s mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations.

“Our Heritage at Risk programme is a key contributor to this ambition.

“With the help of local communities and partners, imaginative thinking and business planning, we can bring historic places back to life in the East Midlands.”

Other Nottinghamshire entries on the list include:

St John's Church, Mansfield

The church had its nave roof repaired with funds from the National Heritage Lottery Fund in 2016. However, the chancel and organ chamber and vestry roofs are currently suffering from nail fatigue and are leaking. The structural integrity of the spire is also of particular concern.

Worksop Priory Church

The roof to the crossing tower has dislodged panels, damage has occurred to timber substrate, glazed panels are letting water in and there a structural concerns over the condition of tower. There are also drainage issues.

Newstead Abbey

Repairs to the adjoining priory church ruin were completed in 2020, thanks to a Historic England grant, but roof coverings of the main house are now leaking and re-slating is required.

Wansley Hall manorial site, Selston

Consolidation works were undertaken in the 1980s by a consortium of local councils, but little work has been undertaken since. There have been recent localised masonry collapses and interior brick partitions and wall heads are unstable.

Shireoaks Hall, Shireoaks

There is some significant cracking and loose masonry at high level and a risk of imminent collapse. Roofs are in poor condition and some ceiling plaster has failed. The north elevation has been shrouded in vegetation.

West stable at Shireoaks Hall, Shireoaks

There are many slipped, broken and displaced slates on the roof. Past slate repairs are now failing, and the north ridge is missing. Masonry is open jointed, cracked and displaced particularly in the vicinity of former downpipes. The stable and outbuildings are shrouded in vegetation.

Ollerton Hall, Ollerton

The developer commenced a care home development, but this work was not completed. Some repairs to the envelope of the building have been carried out and incomplete development works have been removed from the grounds. Newark & Sherwood Council has entered into an agreement with another developer to progress repairs and conversion to apartments.

Annesley Hall, Annesley.

Site at risk due to lack of cohesive management, condition of key listed buildings and internal and external development pressures. The hall suffered a serious fire in May 2015. An options appraisal and parkland management plan have been completed to help inform a sustainable future for the site and secure its conservation.

Conservation areas in Ollerton, Worksop, Eastwood, Kimberley and Sutton are also included on the list