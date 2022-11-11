Mansfield primary school creates powerful poppy display to show community 'we will remember'
Staff at a Mansfield primary school have been busy creating an amazing display in tribute to those lost in times of war.
High Oakham Primary School is currently covered in a blanket of poppies as the community celebrates Armistice Day today, November 11, and Remembrance Sunday this weekend.
Since 1921, the poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by the First World War poem In Flanders Fields.
The school on Nottingham Road has adored all of its windows with the striking red flowers, while a large poppy wreath takes pride of place above the main door.
Stephanie Astle, headteacher, said the display is a message to Mansfield that those lost in war will never be forgotten.
She said: “Our wonderful staff team have put this together at the front of our school to show the community that 'we will remember'.”
On Sunday, a two-minute silence will be held at 11am across the country to remember those who lost their lives.