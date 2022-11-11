High Oakham Primary School is currently covered in a blanket of poppies as the community celebrates Armistice Day today, November 11, and Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Since 1921, the poppy has been adopted as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by the First World War poem In Flanders Fields.

The school on Nottingham Road has adored all of its windows with the striking red flowers, while a large poppy wreath takes pride of place above the main door.

Poppies cover the walls and windows at High Oakham Primary School.

Stephanie Astle, headteacher, said the display is a message to Mansfield that those lost in war will never be forgotten.

She said: “Our wonderful staff team have put this together at the front of our school to show the community that 'we will remember'.”

On Sunday, a two-minute silence will be held at 11am across the country to remember those who lost their lives.

An impressive poppy wreath sits above the main door, with the words 'we remember'.

