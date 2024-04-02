Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were travelling through Mansfield when they spotted a vehicle intelligence suggested as having potential links to criminal activity.

Attempts were then made to box the vehicle in after it stopped at a red light in Great Central Road, around 2.20am on Thursday, March 28.

At that point, the driver responded by ramming into a police car to get out of the box, before speeding away towards Ratcliffe Gate.

A short pursuit then took place in which the person behind the wheel ignored multiple requests by police to pull over.

After a bag was seen to be thrown from the vehicle in Rock Hill, the car came to a stop shortly afterwards in Ransom Wood Business Park.

A police dog and his handler then tracked down a suspect when the occupants of the car tried to make a run for it, while two more people were also detained.

After retracing their steps, officers also located a bag, which was found to contain a machete.

A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, possessing a knife in a public place, and failing to stop.

Two 18-year-old men were also arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife in a public place.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The standard of driving demonstrated in this incident was completely unacceptable and put other road users in danger.

"Thankfully, nobody was hurt on this occasion, although that was down to a mixture of good luck and the superior driving skills of our officers in attendance.

"As well as bringing this car a safe stop, we were also able to retrieve a machete that had been discarded nearby.

"Again, this is simply not okay, and anyone thinking of carrying a knife in a public setting should be warned that this will not be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

"While we’ve arrested three suspects in connection with this incident, our inquiries are still very much ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with information to report it to the police.