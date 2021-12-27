Officers were called to an address in Kelstedge Drive, Mansfield, at around 10.05pm on December 19 after reports of a disturbance where two men were allegedly threatened.

Two men, one aged 46 and one aged 25, were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and both men have now been bailed with conditions.

No one was injured during the incident, but officers are now urging anyone who may have witnessed what happened to come forward to help them with their enquiries.

Sergeant Lee Mulligan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the quick action taken by our officers we were able to arrest two men on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

“Violence like this and the use of weapons will not be tolerated in Nottinghamshire and the fast action taken by officers to defuse this situation and make arrests shows how seriously we take reports of this nature.

“Thankfully no one was reported to have sustained any injuries as a result of this incident.

“We would like to ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward as it may help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 674 of 19 December 2021.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to provide information anonymously can also do so by contacting the independent UK charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by going online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org and filling out a form.

