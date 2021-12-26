Man arrested following Christmas Day Mansfield stabbing

The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with potentially life-altering abdominal injuries

The arrest comes after officers were called to an address in Southwell Road West shortly after 7.30pm on December 25 following reports of an assault.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with potentially life-altering abdominal injuries.

A 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Dave Nicks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a serious assault which we believe involved two people who were known to each other.

“Officers were very quickly on the scene and a suspect was soon taken into custody.

"Residents will notice a police presence throughout the rest of today as investigations continue.”