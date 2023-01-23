Owners of Kimberley craft beer shop close business 'with heavy hearts'

Kimberley Craft Ales, on James Street, closed its doors for the final time this weekend.

Owners Joe Artuch and Ash Allcock, who met as teenagers at Kimberley Comprehensive School and later went on to be best man at each other’s weddings, decided to start up their own store last year after inspiration struck during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unique shop, which offered a selection of more than 80 different bottles and cans to take away, was a nod to the old Kimberley Brewery and aimed to keep its spirit alive.

Kimberley Craft Ales, on James Street, has closed.

But after a difficult first year in business, the friends made the decision to permanently shut up shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “It’s with heavy hearts that we decided to close our shop.

“This last year has been absolutely amazing and we cannot thank everyone enough for their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That said it's been a tricky year with us trying to balance the shop around our jobs and families, and to take the shop to where we want it to be will require time that we just don't have so we are closing.

“We've met some amazing people both in the trade and customers and have absolutely loved every second of it, so this is goodbye with really heavy hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year is going to be economically tough for all of us so our final ask is that customers continue to show the independent shops of Kimberley the same love and attention they have us over the past year.

“They are all amazing people and have supported us so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad