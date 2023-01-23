Pupils and staff 'over the moon' as Awsworth school celebrates glowing Ofsted report

Awsworth Primary School and Nursery was rated as ‘outstanding’ in two areas and ‘good’ in three, giving the school an overall rating of ‘good’, after inspectors visited in September.

The recently-published report described Awsworth pupils’ behaviour as ‘impeccable’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “Pupils are polite and courteous to each other, adults and visitors.

Children at Awsworth Primary School celebrate the school's recent 'good' Ofsted report.

“Pupils told inspectors that they feel safe at school.

“They say that bullying is rare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also added that the school’s curriculum is ‘ambitious’ and that ‘children get off to a great start in early years’.

Headteacher Ben Painter said everyone is “over the moon” with the top result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The positive attitudes of our pupils and their impeccable manners really stood out and is something that I am very proud of.

“The inspectors were amazed by the way the pupils welcomed them into the school, were able to talk confidently about their learning and how they treat and respect each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a credit to the school, their parents and the whole Awsworth community.

“The new leadership team here has made changes to the curriculum, which we are pleased to have been recognised for and show we are headed in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The staff have worked very hard over the past year since my appointment, and I couldn’t have asked them for more.

“I am over the moon with the feedback we received and with how the children, parents and staff engaged with the inspectors during their visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school’s motto, ‘striving to achieve our BEST’, was also recognised by inspectors, who noted that pupils’ achievements were always rewarded when they tried their best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Painter said the results have inspired the school to strive for even further improvements.

He added: “As with any inspection, we won’t be resting on our laurels as we know we can do even better.

Advertisement Hide Ad