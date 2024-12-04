Are you one of the children in the school pictures?
Did you sing carols at a light switch-on?
Take a trip down memory lane and see who you can spot in our retro gallery.
1. Wilburns Pet Shop
Staff at Wilburns Pet shop Kirkby getting ready for Christmas in 2006 pictured from the left are Jennie Kyte, Tony Kyte, John Walton owner and Maureen Fearn Photo: Angela Ward
2. Park Infant and Nursery School
Pupils at Park Infant and Nursery School in Shirebrook put together shoe boxes for Operation Christmas Child in 2006, pictured are some of the youngsters who took part, back row from the left; Owen Plasto 5, Declan Booth 6, Carley Adcock 5, Gareth Davies 6 and Maddie Perry 7. Front row from the left; Stevie-Jo Haynes 4, Charlotte Booth 5, Tiela Cruse 5 and Lucy Westby 6. Photo: jane.hilton
3. 2006
Mansfield Christmas Lights switch-on. Did you go? Photo: Tony Stocks
4. Leamington School
Staff and pupils at Sutton's Leamington School pictured during the recording of their Christmas CD Photo: Roger Grayson