Photos: Hundreds flocked to Mansfield's 'creepy carnival' as Halloween fun brings 'horror' to town

A “creepy carnival” event brought Halloween “horrors” to Mansfield town centre – as families enjoyed a free ride on a spooky ghost train.

The event, hosted by Mansfield BID – business improvement district – brought “spine-tingling, heart-pumping” fun to town with a free ghost train.

Hundreds flocked to Mansfield Market Place to experience the “creepy carnival of horrors” on Saturday, October 28.

Sue Rogers, events and operations manager: “The creepy carnival of horrors was a monumental success, exceeding our expectations in every way.

“The turnout was fantastic, and the feedback we've received from attendees has been overwhelming.

“It's clear that events like this not only entertain but also invigorate the local economy.

“We're already looking forward to our events we're planning for next year.”

The BID team have encouraged feedback from visitors to be left at uk.trustpilot.com/review/www.mansfieldbid.co.uk

Event partners included the Discover App, The Little Lotion Company, Nexus People UK, Little Princess Parties LTD, Mansfield District Corps of Drums, and Mansfield Council.

Jay Rowlinson, CEO, said: “The success of the creepy carnival of horrors is a testament to the hard work of our team and the enthusiasm of the Mansfield community.

“It's events like these that underscore the importance of Mansfield BID as a key organisation in enhancing the business environment and the overall vitality of the area.

“We're committed to bringing more such high-calibre events to Mansfield in the future.”

1 . Friends Kiara-Rhiann Woodward and Miley-Rose Bevan in Mansfield Market Place. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Handing out witch hats Handing out witch hats in the Market Place. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4 . Harry Potter theme The team from Little Princess Parties were on a Harry Potter theme. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales