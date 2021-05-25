Opportunity for mobile food vendors in Mansfield parks

The council wants to provide refreshment stalls at a selection of its parks, offering hot and cold food and drinks, snacks and ice cream, and is especially keen to hear from traders who sell healthy food snacks.

The successful applicants would be expected to provide a regular service at the parks from July 1, especially at weekends and during the school holidays.

Traders are being invited to submit bids of at least £700 a year for certain parks and at least £1,400 a year for others. The contract would run until June 30, 2023 but could be extended for a further year.

Yeoman Hill Park in Mansfield Woodhouse

The parks where the service would be offered, in daylight hours only, are The Carrs Recreation Ground in Warsop, Yeoman Hill Park in Mansfield Woodhouse, Fisher Lane Park in Mansfield, King George V Park in Mansfield and Manor Park in Mansfield.

Coun Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for leisure and environment, said: "By offering trading pitches in our parks, it is a win-win for everyone.

"People visiting these parks will get, what we are sure will be, a welcome extra service.

"The council will be supporting the local economy, offering opportunities and jobs to local people and to businesses that will be supporting local producers and suppliers.

"And the income generated from these pitches will help to support our Parks service."