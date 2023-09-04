Opportunity for Mansfield businesses to find their new employees at jobs fair
Hundreds of job seekers are expected to attend the free event at Mansfield Library on West Gate from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday, September 26.
The event is being organised by Mansfield District Council in partnership with West Nottinghamshire College and the Department of Work and Pensions.
The benefits for employers attending the event are speedy recruitment, with possible interviews on the day, the chance to meet jobseekers face-to-face, collecting CVs, promoting your business and your vacancies locally, directing jobseekers to your company website and networking.
And for job seekers, as well as finding out about current job vacancies, they can also find out about new career pathways, apprenticeship opportunities and self-employment.
Coun Stuart Richardson, portfolio holder for Regeneration and Growth, said: "We know it has been difficult for some employers to fill some positions so this would be a great opportunity to find that perfect employee, quickly and easily.
"Last year the event was a huge success with 45 businesses taking part.
"For job seekers, it could be the perfect time to seek that new challenge or maybe even a complete career change.
"Just bring along your CV and there could be a bright new future for you."
If you are a business interested in booking a stall, email Ella O'Connor at [email protected].
West Nottinghamshire College offers a range of courses for both employers and employees including training and development programmes.