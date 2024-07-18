Open mic night at Newstead Abbey to commemorate bicentenary of Lord Byron's death
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Newstead Abbey is one of the ancestral homes of the Byron family.
A former monastery, it was awarded to the Byron family in 1540 by Henry VIII after the Dissolution of the Monasteries.
Lord Byron lived at Newstead Abbey between the years of 1808 and 1814 and still remains is littered with remnants of this well-known poet to this day.
On Saturday, July 27, at Newstead Abbey from 1pm to 4pm, Mansfield-born writer and poet Richard C. Bower will be reading his work as a guest poet to help commemorate the bicentenary of Lord Byron's death.
For more information, readers can visit newsteadabbey.org.uk/multilingual-poetry-event-at-newstead-abbey
Other guests will also be in attendance, and the event will include an open mic session, providing a great opportunity for any up-and-coming wordsmiths to perform in this historic Nottinghamshire venue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.