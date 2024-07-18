Open mic night at Newstead Abbey to commemorate bicentenary of Lord Byron's death

By Phoebe Cox
Published 18th Jul 2024, 09:51 BST
Newstead Abbey will mark the 200th anniversary of Lord Byron's passing with an evening of poetry for everyone – featuring guest poet Richard C. Bower, who hails from Mansfield.

Newstead Abbey is one of the ancestral homes of the Byron family.

A former monastery, it was awarded to the Byron family in 1540 by Henry VIII after the Dissolution of the Monasteries.

Lord Byron lived at Newstead Abbey between the years of 1808 and 1814 and still remains is littered with remnants of this well-known poet to this day.

Richard C. Bower, Jai Verma and Mike Smurthwaite (Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature steering group member and event organisers/management team).Richard C. Bower, Jai Verma and Mike Smurthwaite (Nottingham UNESCO City of Literature steering group member and event organisers/management team).
On Saturday, July 27, at Newstead Abbey from 1pm to 4pm, Mansfield-born writer and poet Richard C. Bower will be reading his work as a guest poet to help commemorate the bicentenary of Lord Byron's death.

For more information, readers can visit newsteadabbey.org.uk/multilingual-poetry-event-at-newstead-abbey

Other guests will also be in attendance, and the event will include an open mic session, providing a great opportunity for any up-and-coming wordsmiths to perform in this historic Nottinghamshire venue.

