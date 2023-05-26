Neuro Heroes provides physiotherapist-led classes which can help people living with conditions such as Parkinson’s improve their wellbeing and stay active.

The online sessions are designed to target specific symptoms and help people improve their balance, strength, coordination and flexibility.

Grant funding from Parkinson’s UK is helping Neuro Heroes to subsidise six online activity classes for people with Parkinson’s who would otherwise be unable to attend.

Neuro Heroes is offering a range of online workout programmes for the Mansfield and Ashfield community

Known as the Neuro Heroes community exercise fund, it is hoped the online classes will provide more opportunities for the Mansfield and Ashfield Parkinson’s community to take part in physical activity sessions.

Anyone with Parkinson’s claiming Universal Credit or Pension Credit can sign up for the classes by completing an application form on the Neuro Heroes website – neuroheroes.co.uk/community-exercise-fund

Healthcare professionals who work with people living with Parkinson’s not on Universal Credit are still encouraged to contact Neuro Heroes to discuss an application.

Neuro Heroes’ specialist coaches offer a range of high-energy online activities for people with neurological conditions, including multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s.

Participants can workout in small online groups, with instructors tailoring exercises for specific symptoms or problem areas, while providing real-time feedback on a person’s progress.

The partnership is part of Parkinson’s UK’s physical activity grants programme, which is supporting more than 80 new projects across the UK.

The grants will enable people with the condition to try sports such as table tennis, boxing, walking football and golf, helping them to stay active, manage their symptoms and live well with the condition.

Anna Kharin, Neuro Heroes principal physiotherapist, said: “Neuro Heroes is delighted to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK for this exciting new project to subsidise classes for people with Parkinson’s who couldn’t otherwise attend. Regular activity is proven to help people manage their symptoms and live well.