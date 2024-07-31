Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a world where swiping right can lead to countless possibilities, few stories are as extraordinary as that of Steven and Julie.

Little did they know, their relationship would not only lead to love but also to a life-saving kidney transplant.

For 65-year-old Mansfield man Steven Murfin, life drastically changed in 2014 during a routine check-up for high blood pressure.

Following his appointment, he received an urgent call from his doctor revealing that his kidney function had plummeted to just 24 per cent.

Steven and Julie are celebrating a year since Julie was successfuly able to give Steven one of her kidneys. Photo: Submitted

He recalled: “The doctor explained my kidney function to me and that he had notified Nottingham City Hospital of the result and the hospital then rang a few days later asking for me to go and visit them.”

This revelation set off a series of hospital visits, tests, and ultimately, a biopsy to uncover the underlying issue.

He continued: “A week later after the tests I returned to work, but after four days, my legs swelled up badly and sadly, I had to give up my job as a truck driver.

“For six months I was back and forth to the hospital and then I found another job in mental health care and all was going well up until 2020.”

On Christmas Eve, 2020, Steven began peritoneal dialysis treatment as his kidney function plummeted to only ten per cent.

He said: “During this time Covid was around, my family lived in Derby and I never realised what a big deal this was until the new year began.

“It hit me hard, I had had to give up my new job under health and safety rules.

"I was on my own and the only person I saw was my nurse coming in and checking I was okay.

"I felt mentally low as I just thought this was it until I was offered a new kidney.

"It was a lonely time but I kept doing my lifesaving dialysis treatment.”

Isolated and overwhelmed, his spirits were soon lifted when he met Julie, his now-wife.

He said: “I met Julie through online dating and she just kept me going.

"After lockdown ended, I decided to meet Julie for the very first time and she was so supportive, she then started to take me to the hospital for my appointments and she was also there through every transplant call I had received.”

Despite several transplant offers; none were suitable for Steven until Julie herself underwent nearly a year of testing to determine if she could be a donor.

Steven said: “Julie had mentioned to me that she would like to offer her kidney to me and we got the call to say there was a spot for the transplant procedure to go ahead as she was a match.

"I had the operation on May 30 2023 and all went well on the day.

“We celebrated a year later after the operation and we are both doing really well.”

Reflecting on his journey, Steven added: “It was hard, especially when I was on dialysis and experiencing this through Covid.

"But I always tried to stay upbeat.