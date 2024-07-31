Jail for Sutton man who fleeced employer out of £500K to pay off gambling debts

A Sutton man "had the best job in the world and chucked it all away" when he fraudulently helped himself to nearly half a million pounds of company equipment to pay off gambling and drug debts, a court has heard.

Lee Bird was employed at CDW UK as a senior account manager when he began placing false orders for IT equipment in January 2020, Nottingham Crown Court was told.Before a customer began querying invoices in December 2021 Bird had placed 30 orders for goods like smartphones, totalling £483,523, to be delivered to his or linked addresses.The court also heard he and another man bought £160 of tobacco, alcohol, scratch cards and snacks from Eastfield service station with bank cards that had been stolen 40 minutes earlier in a burglary on March 23, this year.He was arrested the next day with mobile phones that were also stolen in the raid.The court heard he has five previous convictions for 15 offences.Daniel Scothern, mitigating, said Bird presents as a "bright and intelligent" man "which begs the question how he finds himself sat in the dock today.""The reason is not an excuse but an explanation," he said describing how the pandemic affected Bird "in a severe way."Previously he had travelled around the world to meet new clients but struggled with the isolation and boredom of lockdown and became addicted to online gambling."He says he would stay up for days on end and he describes that he kind of went mad," said Mr Scothern. "It appeared to his family that he was working all the time. He says he had the best job in the world and chucked it all away."Bird became addicted to cocaine after taking painkillers for injuries sustained a road accident and then heroin when his family discovered the fraud and he was made homeless.Mr Scothern said he is working hard to beat his addiction and hopes to reinstate relationships with his children."He knows custody is inevitable," he said. "He has a job lined up on his release."Bird, aged 42, formerly of Mount Pleasant, Sutton, admitted fraud and handling stolen goods at a previous hearing.On Tuesday Judge Godsmark KC sentenced him to six years in prison.