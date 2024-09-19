Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An online auction selling The Beatles-related memorabilia includes handbills from when The Beatles performed in Mansfield in 1963.

Did you know The Beatles came to Mansfield on two tours in early 1963, just before Beatlemania took hold in the UK?

The Fab Four played twice in Mansfield, first as part of Helen Shapiro's tour and then again a month later alongside Tommy Roe and Chris Montez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracks Auctions, one of the world's leading dealers in The Beatles autographs and memorabilia, is hosting an auction from Friday, September 27 for a duration of ten days.

Lot 95 - The Beatles Helen Shapiro 1963 Mansfield Handbill (UK)

TracksAuctions is the sister company of Tracks Ltd.

Tracks was established in 1989 and has developed a worldwide reputation in the field of pop memorabilia.

To view the Mansfield-related items for sale, which range from £400 to £2,000, visit: bid.tracksauctions.com/auction/search/?st=mansfield&c=1.

For all items on the upcoming auction, see: bid.tracksauctions.com/auction/details/-the-beatles-memorabilia-auction/?au=9

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beatles Chris Montez Tommy Roe 1963 Mansfield Handbill (UK)

The Beatles Helen Shapiro 1963 Mansfield Handbill (UK)

An original handbill that was issued to promote The Beatles performance as a support act on the bill of the Helen Shapiro Show.

The concert took place at the Granada, Mansfield on February 23, 1963.

Lot 102 - The Beatles Chris Montez Tommy Roe 1963 Programme And Ticket Stub (UK)

The handbill measures 14cm x 28cm (5.5 inches x 11 inches).

It has been folded leaving a vertical crease through the centre.

According to its listing, there is some light wear to the edges. The condition is very good.

Estimated at £1,000 - £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An original souvenir programme from the 1963 UK tour by Chris Montez and Tommy Roe on which The Beatles were a support act.

The Beatles Chris Montez Tommy Roe 1963 Mansfield Handbill (UK)

An original handbill that was issued to promote The Beatles performance as a support act on the bill of the Chris Montez/Tommy Roe Show.

The concert took place at the Granada, Mansfield, March 26 in 1963.

The Beatles played a six song set that featured ‘Love Me Do’, ‘Misery’, ‘A Taste Of Honey’, ‘Do You Want To Know A Secret’, ‘Please Please Me’, and ‘I Saw Her Standing There’. The handbill measures 14cm x 28cm (5.5 inches x 11 inches).

There is a small section in the lower right corner missing and a small tear to the lower left corner, according to its listing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minor tape staining to three corners. The condition is very good.

Estimated at £1,000 - £2,000.

The Beatles Chris Montez Tommy Roe 1963 Programme And Ticket Stub (UK)

An original souvenir programme from the 1963 UK tour by Chris Montez and Tommy Roe on which The Beatles were a support act.

The tour took place from March 9 to March 31, 1963.

This is an extremely rare version of the programme that was issued only by Granada cinemas.

During the tour The Beatles performed at three Granada cinemas: East Ham London on March 9, 1963, Bedford on March 12,1963 and Mansfield on March 26, 1963.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is accompanied by a ticket stub from the show at Mansfield on March 26.

The programme measures 17.7cm x 23.8cm (7 inches x 9.4 inches).

It has some scuffing and tape staining on the front and reverse around the spine. The condition is very good minus.

The ticket stub measures 6cm x 6.5cm (2.25 inches x 2.5 inches).

There is some light creasing in the upper right corner. The condition is excellent.

Estimated at £400 - £600.