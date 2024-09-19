Renovated charity shop in Sutton could be turned into college's further education hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thriving college education trust, which runs courses for adults across Mansfield and Ashfield, is hoping to add another string to its bow.

The Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) already has campuses at Sutton Community Academy, Portland College in Mansfield, Dukeries Academy in Ollerton and a vehicle technology college at New Ollerton.

Now it is aiming to set up another at the former YMCA charity shop on Low Street in Sutton, which could be transformed into a learning hub for up to 90 people per session.

Through its principal, Liz Barrett, ATTFE College has submitted a planning application to Ashfield District Council to determine if prior approval is required for a change of use at the building, which is currently vacant.

The former YMCA charity shop building on Low Street, Sutton, which could soon be taken over by a college trust providing higher education courses.

The two-storey building was bought by the council with money from its £6.27 million allocation of the government’s Future High Streets Fund.

The council went about renovating it and converting it from a dilapidated eyesore into an attractive and eco-friendly commercial unit.

Its roof was fitted with solar panels and also plants to absorb rainfall, capture carbon emissions and attract pollinators during summer.

The college plan could further help to bring it to life, says ATTFE, which anticipates running courses for 30 learners at any one time in two downstairs rooms, and a maximum of 60 learners at any one time in six upstairs rooms.

Liz Barrett, OBE, the principal of the Academy Transformation Trust Further Education group, which hopes to create the new campus in Sutton.

Liz, who was awarded the OBE in 2022 for services to education, feels the proposal would boost education in Sutton and be good for the town centre itself.

Transport links were close by, and the campus would be within walking distance of Sutton Community Academy, which is run by the Academy Transformation Trust from the same educational stable.

Liz told the council: "All courses delivered in the building would be classroom-based, with activities such as craft, drawing and painting.

”The learners would be aged 16-plus, with the vast majority over 19. Five full-time staff would be employed and up to ten part-time staff.

"Going forward, the college hopes to use one of the downstairs spaces as a hub for coffee mornings and themed activities.”

The campus would be open from 9 am to 3.30 pm Mondays to Fridays and also in the evenings until 9 pm, as well as some Saturdays and Sundays. ATTFE says internal CCTV would be installed for security, while the noise generated would be no louder than that of a shop.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and hope to reach a decision, or recommendation, by mid-October.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

1 Lane End, Kirkby – demolition of The Wyvern Club building and restoration of the site.

Uppercut Hair, Beauty and Tanning, High Street, Stanton Hill – change of use from hair salon to cafe.

19 Cosgrove Avenue, Sutton – work to trees protected by preservation order.

115 Royal Oak Drive, Selston – motorcycle shed or store.

Kainga, 1A School Hill, Annesley – Work to trees protected by preservation order.

29 Forest Street, Sutton – prior approval application to convert upper floors into two flats.

3 Mansfield Road, Underwood – work to trees protected by preservation order.

1 Starr Avenue, Sutton – detached garage.

Interested residents can post their comments on any of the above plans on the council’s website here.