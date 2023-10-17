A one-of-a-kind Community Tree Nursery has been formally opened by the Sherwood Forest Trust and Newark and Sherwood District Council.

The Nursery, at FeelGood Gardens, a site near Sherwood Pines, enables local tree and plant seeds to be collected by the community and volunteers and then propagated and grown on to healthy young trees and native plants ready for planting.

The activity undertaken at the Nursery will protect the remarkable habitat at Sherwood Forest for future generations and aims to plant more than 8,000 trees by March 2025.

The Nursery will also provide a hub for the community, including those across the district, through its volunteering and community engagement programme, facilitating opportunities to bring people together, engage in social action, learn new skills and get active and hands-on with nature.

A number of community groups, schools and residents from across the district have already visited and supported the Nursery through dedicated volunteer efforts.

Coun Emma Oldham, portfolio holder for Biodiversity and Environmental Services, said: “I am thrilled that through initiatives such as the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Newark and Sherwood District Council are able to support such important projects, such as this.

“It is vital that we protect the remarkable habitat at Sherwood Forest for generations to come.”

Newark and Sherwood District Council awarded Sherwood Forest Trust grant funding of £93k as part of its UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) allocation.

The two-year funding will provide dedicated resources to develop the programme of works at the Community Tree Nursery and deliver various community engagement events and opportunities.

Dr Patrick Candler, CEO of Sherwood Forest Trust, said: “After more than three years in the planning and preparation, it is fantastic that we have now got The Sherwood Seedbank opened for business.

“In the years to come, we will be able to collect all types of Sherwood tree seeds, grow them on and then plant them out to extend Sherwood Forest.