Learn how you can help save lives at CPR awareness event in Mansfield
In connection with Restart a Heart Day on Monday, October 16, St John Ambulance is launching its mission to build more resilient communities by launching three key actions – “Phone, Push, Press” – to help people feel confident to use a defibrillator to increase cardiac arrest survival rates.
A cardiac arrest is a medical emergency where the heart has effectively stopped beating. In this situation every second counts. But in a life-or-death situation, especially if trying to save a loved one, adrenaline surges are common, and can cause someone to panic if they don’t feel confident or don’t know how to help.
In order to increase public awareness of the importance of delivering prompt CPR and deploying a defibrillator, St John Ambulance is running events in communities throughout October as part of Restart a Heart Day, a national awareness campaign led by the Resuscitation Council UK which aims to create more lifesavers by teaching CPR and defibrillator awareness.
An event is taking place on Saturday, October 21, from 11am to 2pm at The New Houghton Community Hub on Rotherham Road, Mansfield.
David Bowen, National Clinical Lead for Resuscitation at St John Ambulance, said: “Defibrillators are simple and safe to use, tell you what to do and won’t shock unless they need to.
“We would love to show you how simple they are, so as part of this year’s Restart a Heart campaign, our volunteers will be sharing their lifesaving skills with local communities through free first aid awareness sessions.”