One arrest after 10 people fall ill from eating 'dodgy' Mansfield market chocolate

One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway into 'Cali Gold' chocolate bars after customers who bought the sweet treat from Mansfield fell ill after consumption.

Those who bought the chocolate bars at Mansfield market are being urged not to eat them by Nottinghamshire Police.

At least 10 people have been affected after they consumed the bar after it was bought at the Christmas market.

Ian Godber, a Mansfield father of four, said he was left “fearing” for his children’s life after they fell ill from eating chocolate from Mansfield market.

Mr Godber said other members of his family were also ill from consuming the chocolate, but he said he did not show any symptoms.

He described how his children were left with their “eyes popping out of their heads” and other symptoms shortly after consuming the confectionery – and the emergency services had to be called.

David Evans, head of health and communities at Mansfield Council, said: “Nottinghamshire Police and the UKHSA have been in touch with Mansfield Council regarding a food quality issue reported on Saturday from Mansfield Market.

“The two authorities will now lead the investigation and the council will assist if and when needed.”

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is also working with local police to identify whether the chocolate bars have been widely distributed, with the agency saying that one person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: "We are working with local authorities, the UK Health Security Agency and Nottinghamshire Police to investigate an incident following reports of illness after eating Cali-Gold chocolate.

The Food Standards Agency will provide a further update in due course.

Despite speculation, it is currently not known what was inside the chocolate.

Detective Inspector Luke Todd said: “We are aware of reports circulating online of people unknowingly purchasing chocolate laced with drugs from the Mansfield area over the weekend.

“At this stage, there is no evidence to support these rumours.

“An investigation is currently ongoing to establish the circumstances behind people feeling unwell after consuming this chocolate.”