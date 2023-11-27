Photos: Mansfield Christmas lights turned on by 'Number 1' headline star Tinchy Stryder

An afternoon of festive entertainment in Mansfield Market Place was followed by headline act Tinchy Stryder, as the rap star had the honours of turning the town centre Christmas lights on.

More than 8,000 people flocked to Mansfield Market Place to see the annual light switch-on event – kick-starting the countdown for Christmas.

The event was hosted by Mansfield Council and its partners Mansfield BID, Canvas, 103.2 and Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

Endorsed by Mr Bublé himself, Luke Hingley kicked off the stage show with renditions of Christmas classics including It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas and White Christmas, followed by crowd karaoke hits such as Sweet Caroline and Angels with Jonathan Edwards and Miss Margo.

World Karaoke Champion Ellie Butler then took the reins belting out classic festive hits including All I Want For Christmas Is You and Prince’s classic Purple Rain.

The evening finished with Number 1 hitmaker Tinchy Stryder belting out his chart-topping singles including Never Leave You and Number One before the lights were officially switched on.

A Mansfield Council spokesperson said: “Thank you all for coming, we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.”

Iona Laycock, who attended the town centre event, said: “It was really lovely, thank you.

“It takes a lot to bring such a fractured community together, but tonight, it was grand. Well done MDC.”

Following the launch of the council's Big Switch On, footfall counters showed that on Sunday, November 26 a total of 17,546 visitors came into the town centre, with 11,563 of those arriving between 12pm and 4pm.

Check out these 18 epic photos from the event…

1 . Number 1 headline act Headline act Tinchy Stryder at Mansfield Market Place. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Smiles for Santa Audiences were all smiles at Mansfield Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield magic Crowds gathered at Mansfield Christmas lights switch-on 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Entertainment More from Mansfield Christmas lights switch-on 2023. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales