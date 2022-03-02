Sam Oldham, who won an Olympic bronze medal in gymnastics, encouraged all of the children to get active by setting up activity stations in the school hall similar to a circuit training session.

The children all had a minute to complete as many spotty dogs, leg drives, push ups and star jumps as possible before moving onto the next activity.

Sam then delivered an inspirational assembly to the children, telling them about his journey of becoming an Olympian, talking to the children at their level about his childhood, and truly inspiring them by demonstrating his gymnastics skills.

Kingsway Primary School were visited by Team GB Olympic Bronze medalist Sam Oldham

Brett Frost, teacher and PE lead for the school, said: “Seeing Sam working with the children and motivating them while exercising has been wonderful.

“The morning was truly energetic and it was great to see all the children enjoying the experience with such an inspirational athlete.

"The children tried their hardest when taking part in the activity session showing lots of talent and determination and who knows, maybe some of them could be representing Team GB in the future.”

The children were also sponsored to complete the fun fitness circuit alongside Sam Oldham and children, families and friends associated with Kingsway Primary School managed to raise an amazing £3,117.65 in cash, with online fundraising still to be counted.

The money raised will be used to support greater physical activity in school and to enable Sports for Schools to keep running and support and fund top athletes to compete and train at the highest level and Kingsway Primary School will spend their money on new PE/Sports equipment for the children to enjoy.