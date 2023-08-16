Ollerton students get up close and personal with racing trucks on race day

Huthwaite-based Taylors Trucksport Racing Team hosted students and staff from the ATTFE College of Motor Vehicle Technology in Ollerton, who went to Donington Park Race Circuit to get up close and personal to the team’s 1,100-brake horsepower, 100mph race truck.

The students supported the team in the International Truck Prix and annual Convoy in the Park, which took place on August 12 and 13.

The race team showed the students the race truck, and they also met the driver Mark Taylor and saw how the team runs throughout a race weekend.

Students with members of the Taylors Trucksport Racing Team. Photo: Paul Horton.

They were also able watch the team on track testing and were able to ask questions and compare what they usually work on at the vehicle college.

Some of the students then returned to join the team for a full race day and witness the team in action on track.

The students cheered the team as they took third place on the Saturday, and won the last race of the day on Sunday.

Paul Horton, Taylors Trucksport Racing Team media officer, said: “It was a pleasure to have everybody, and we loved watching them experience the on-track testing for the first time.