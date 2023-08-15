Pleasley man threatened to set social workers on fire and smashed their windscreen

Mitchell Petch stopped the two women from entering his home and called them "corrupt b*******," when they turned up on June 23, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He was red in the face and so angry he was spitting, the court heard. He puffed his chest out and threatened to set his dog on them.

Petch's mother got in the way to prevent things escalating but he kept leaning over her and threatened to set the women alight.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

When they tried to leave Petch stopped them by putting both arms against the wall, Mr Pietryka said.

Both women feared they would be hurt and the defendant's partner and mother dragged him away.

When the women got back into their car he hurled a metal shop sign through the back window. One of them was "hyperventilating and crying with fear" as she rang 999.

The owner had to pay £550 excess on the insurance.

When Petch was interviewed by the police he denied making threats and didn't think any of the things he said would cause alarm or distress.

The court heard he has seven previous convictions for 13 offences and was last in trouble for resisting a police officer in 2020 when he received a community order.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He had been identified as someone who was unpredictable and prone to mood swings who had damaged the family home before.”

He said the social workers made an unannounced visit and Petch accepts he lost his temper.

“He was persuaded by his partner to seek help for his moods and antidepressants have made a significant impact,” Mr Pridham added.

Petch, aged 24, of Chesterfield Road North, Pleasley, admitted criminal damage and two counts of making threats likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on July 25.