Off road bike seized in Langwith by Shirebrook Police
Shirebook Police seized an off road bike in Langwith as the driver had no insurance.
By Shelley Marriott
29 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 10:51am
A post on Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook policing team’s Facebook page said: “Off-road bike seized in the Langwith area.
"Please don't ride these bikes on the roads without insurance or we will be looking to seize them.”
You can contact Derbyshire Police via Facebook, on Twitter, on the force website or by calling 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org