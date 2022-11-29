Nuthall family's amazing Christmas display shines again as TV stars switch on lights

The Swift family, who lives on Laurel Crescent in the village, has been lavishly decorating their house to delight neighbours and visitors for the past 19 years – raising almost £200,000 for When You Wish Upon a Star and Nottingham Hospitals Charity in the process.

The well-loved festive extravaganza was cancelled altogether two years ago due to coronavirus restrictions, and the switch-on took place virtually last year.

So it is with much excitement that Tony Swift, his wife Wendy, and stepson Adam are able to return the event to its full glory this Christmas, delighting families from near and far.

The fantastic lights display at the family's home in Laurel Crescent attracts hundreds of people from miles around each year.

On November 20, the lights were once again switched on with the help of the Siddiqui family from Channel 4’s Gogglebox, made up of dad Sid, and his sons Bassit and Umar.

The loveable TV stars first became involved in the Nuthall Christmas Lights back in 2017.

The Siddiqui family said: “Christmas is a time for following tradition and the switching on of the Nuthall lights has now become a Siddiqui tradition.

“It is fantastic to see the selflessness of the Swift family and the community spirit of Nuthall each year. That is why we love to be a part of the lights switch on.

“We have seen first-hand how the money raised supports so many people and it is very humbling to be even a small part of it.”

The Swift family chose to begin fundraising for Nottingham Hospitals Charity after Wendy’s father, John Sheeran, was diagnosed with terminal cancer 15 years ago. John received treatment at Hayward House and the family chose to thank the staff for the care he received.

The other half of the funds raised this year will go to When You Wish Upon a Star, which grants magical wishes for children living with life threatening illnesses.

The display will be up every night until January 1, from dusk until around 9pm, for visitors to walk around.

