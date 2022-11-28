Eastwood dad feels 'confident and happy' after shedding six stone and running a marathon

Scott Ufton has lost six stone and ran the London Marathon last year.

Scott Ufton was shocked to discover that he weighed more than 21 stone when he attended his first Slimming World group meeting five years ago.

Since then, the determined dad has been on a mission to lose as much weight as possible for the sake of his own health and mental health.

Scott said: “My decision to join Slimming World came when my eldest daughter set the date for her wedding day. I knew that she would look so beautiful in her dress – and I would be stood with her in my oversized wedding suit.”

Scott before his weight loss.

Scott said he used to feel embarrassed of his weight but was made to feel welcome at the group, which he attends weekly in Eastwood.

“I used to be really embarrassed,” Scott said.

“But the fear of attending group soon faded as they all made me feel welcome. The group feels like a family and the support is amazing. We all inspire, motivate and celebrate together. I have also just being crowned Mr Sleek 2022.”

Before joining Slimming World, Scott said his eating habits were “terrible” and included regular visits to greasy spoon cafes and fast food restaurants.

Scott with his daughter on her wedding day.

He added: “Now, no food is off limits but it's just choosing healthier options, and the family even enjoys eating the meals that I am cooking and have now become regular favourites at the family table.”

Soon, the weight started dropping off and Scott began receiving compliments.

He “My general health started to improve so much. I also started exercising slowly at my own pace, walking to the shops instead of taking the car.

“After losing four stone, I decided to try my hand at running. It wasn’t easy but I stuck with it and found out that I actually enjoyed it and still continue to run to this day – the highlight being running the London Marathon in 2021.”

Scott was also able to stand proud on his daughter’s wedding day, five stone lighter.

“What a day it was,” he said.

“Our daughter looked amazing and if I say so myself, I looked pretty good as well.

“The changes are not only physical but I’m feeling good within myself. I feel so much more confident and happy.”

Slimming World meets on Wednesday mornings at the Dora Phillips Hall on Wood Street at 9am or 10.30am.

