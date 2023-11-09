Nuthall Christmas Lights ready to celebrate 20 years of festive joy and fundraising

A Nuthall couple are getting set flick the switch on one of the Christmas highlights in the village.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the last 20 years, Tony Swift and his wife Wendy have been lighting up the front of their house and garden on Laurel Crescent since 2003.

And over the years, the event and the display has become more and more popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, Jo and Sparky from Gem Radio’s breakfast show will be performing the honours at the official switch on at 6pm on Sunday, November 19.

Tony and Wendy Swift's Nuthall home will be lit up for Christmas again this year. Photo: Submitted

As well as the lights, this year’s event will give children the chance to visit Santa in his grotto with Santa nights from 6pm to 8pm every Friday and Saturday right up to December 23, and then from 4pm to 8pm on Christmas Eve.

Over the years, Tony and Wendy have raised more than £200,000 for the charities When You Wish Upon A Star and Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s Hayward House Hospice.

Tony said: “We lost my father-in-law to cancer in 2003 and he used to go to Hayward House and what they did there was brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone suggested doing the lights to raise money for Hayward House and it went from there.

The spectacular lights displays have been a popular feature for the past 20 years. Photo: Submitted

"Then, a few years later, we had a little boy who was terminally ill come to us and he was going to Lapland through When You Wish Upon A Star and we thought that looked a good one to support as well, so now we help both.

"We’ve now raised £209,000 over the 20 years and it’s so wonderful that people still want to come and see the lights and support these causes.

“It seems as popular as ever and we’ve got so many people wanting to come and see Santa, so we’re looking forward to it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You get your regulars who come from near and far afield and we just enjoy doing it.

"The lights are on from dusk until around 10pm each night and the Santa nights start from December 1.

"People don’t need to book, they can just turn up and nobody gets turned away, although we do try to stick to the times.

"Every child gets a free goodie bag, if parents can make a donation that would be great.