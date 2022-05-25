Number of people on Universal Credit in Mansfield at highest level since August

According to Department for Work and Pensions data from April, 10,731 people were receiving Universal Credit in Mansfield – the highest number since August – alongside 11,214 in Ashfield, the highest since December

Universal Credit – a monthly payment to those on low incomes and those out of work, worth about £335 a month for a single person over 25 – has come under scrutiny in recent months, as the rising cost of basic household goods and energy has driven some to call for the rate to be increased, or for it to be made more widely accessible.

However, Simon Clarke, chief secretary to treasury, this week ruled out reinstating the £20-a-week uplift to the benefit, which was temporarily introduced during the coronavirus pandemic – a policy recently called for by other Conservative MPs.

Across Great Britain there were 5.6 million people receiving Universal Credit as of April 14, up 35,000 from January 13, but down from a peak of 6m people in March 2021.

And last week, work and pensions minister Therese Coffee announced a £600 million plan to clamp down on benefit fraud, including plans to give new powers to DWP officers which would allow them to make arrests and seize evidence.

Figures from February show 48 per cent of households receiving Universal Credit in Mansfield and Ashfield are families with children, including 3,010 single-parent households in Mansfield and 3,116 in Ashfield.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a charity tackling poverty in the UK, has criticised the Government for not increasing the benefit in line with inflation.

Iain Porter, foundation senior policy advisor, said: “With inflation nearing double digits, benefits were only uprated by 3.1 per cent, their lowest in real terms in 40 years.”

“We already know of parents skipping meals so their children can eat, families using a single lightbulb to limit electricity use and cutting back on showers to save water.”

According to the latest figures, from March, 44 per cent of people on Universal Credit in Mansfield and 42 per cent in Ashfield were in employment.